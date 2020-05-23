Deputies looking for missing 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's last seen leaving Ocala church

Pearl May Gayle was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Friday leaving World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries located at 6449 SW 136th Street, deputies said.

Deputies are asking for the communities help Saturday locating a missing, endangered 81-year-old woman who was last seen leaving an Ocala church, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Pearl May Gayle was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Friday leaving World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries located at 6449 SW 136th Street, deputies said.

She was wearing a floral dress and driving a tan 2002 Toyota Camry with a Florida tag number of HTFZ95. She is five feet four inches and has brown hair and black eyes. She weighs 160 pounds.

Deputies said Gayle was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and her family and law enforcement are concerned for her well-being.