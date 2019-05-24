FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting outside a mosque in Fort Lauderdale, the Miami Herald reports.

According to WSVN, it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Friday near the Masjid Al Iman mosque on Franklin Drive near Northwest 25th Avenue.

Further details were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

