FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting outside a mosque in Fort Lauderdale, the Miami Herald reports.
According to WSVN, it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Friday near the Masjid Al Iman mosque on Franklin Drive near Northwest 25th Avenue.
Further details were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
