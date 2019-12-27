PLACID LAKES, Fla. — A Highlands County deputy was involved in a crash Thursday night in Placid Lakes.

Florida Highway Patrol said Deputy Darlene Young was driving southbound on Washington Boulevard NE when a car coming in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck the front of their cruiser.

The car, driven by Deshawn Graham, 22, of Naples, rotated counterclockwise and came to final rest facing southwest in the northbound lane of Washington Boulevard NE.

Young's car rotated counterclockwise and came to final rest facing northeast on the west shoulder of Washington Boulevard NE.

Young, her passenger and Graham were taken to the hospital.

Young suffered serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Everyone else's injuries were minor.

