CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Clark County sheriff's deputy has died after he was shot during a standoff at a mobile home park Sunday.

Sheriff Deb Burchettt said just after 10:50 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that a woman broke into a home in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive in Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park and five to six shots were fired.

Arriving deputies attempted to check inside the home and were met with gunfire, the sheriff said. Deputy Matthew Yates was struck by the gunfire and went down inside the home.

Clark County Special Operations and several surrounding tactical teams were called in to assist and facilitate a plan to rescue Yates.

Yates was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he later died from his injuries.

The Dayton Daily News reported one deputy was taken away from the scene after injuring his leg. Burchett did not provide updates on their injuries.

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office and was a valued member of the Special Operations Team, according to Burchett.

"Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

No other information regarding the shooting was immediately available.

The sheriff's office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting.

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings in Clark County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until the day of Yates' burial.

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

“Deputy Yates ended his watch yesterday taking dangerous action in the face of evil, going to the rescue of someone else.

My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.

To everyone who wears the badge and remains at their duty post this morning: You have our deepest gratitude, and we will always remember.”