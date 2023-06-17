Deputy Shainah Conn died after "a heroic battle with cancer," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies.

The office described her as a law enforcement officer who served her community with pride and one of the strongest women anyone could know.

"She was a fighter to the end, and we ask that everyone stop and pray for her boys as they learn to navigate this life without their precious mother," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities ask that people respect the family's privacy during this time. The sheriff's office said it plans to announce memorial arrangements once they are made available.

"Deputy Conn, fly high, we love you, we will miss you always, and we will continue to fight the good fight in your memory," the statement read.