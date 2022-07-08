Deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting

Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the shooting south of Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office is searching for a suspect.

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a deputy was killed in a shooting in Security Sunday.

The shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive in Security, which is south of Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office said SWAT operator Andrew Peery, 39, was killed. He leaves behind a wife and two children, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said.

Elder said just after 5 p.m., Peery, another deputy and a Fountain police officer responded to a shots fired call. They were immediately met with gunfire, and Peery was hit by at least one round, Elder said. Deputies returned fire.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for 33-year-old John Paz in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The sheriff's office did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

