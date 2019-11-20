ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at Derby Lane.

Detectives responded to the racetrack around 2:11 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. They found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

About two minutes later, deputies responded to an Applebee's on Park Boulevard for a man who had been shot at Derby Lane and drove to the restaurant. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter