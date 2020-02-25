TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There have been some changes to a proposed law to fight animal abuse that’s making its way through the Florida legislature.

10Investigates first told you about Allie’s Law in the investigation into the Toxic Triad of Abuse. It would embolden veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse and subsequently allow law enforcement to intervene in a situation where people are also being abused.

The mandatory reporting requirement has been removed from the Senate version of the bill.

RELATED: 'Allie's Law' passes committee, would require veterinarians to report abuse

RELATED: Viral Facebook post highlights the role of pets in domestic violence situations

Dave Heine, the creator of Allie’s Law, says there was opposition from both the Florida Veterinary Medical Association and the Florida Animal Control Association.

“We will come back in 2021 and address the concerns that the FVMA and FACA have expressed. It is my hope that the FVMA will in good faith and conscious work with Senator Pizzo and Representative Daley along with Allie and I to find a workable solution to mandatory reporting of physical abuse to Florida’s domesticated companion animals in 2021,” he said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter