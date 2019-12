SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers say 15-year-old Diamond Evans was last seen around noon Monday at a home on East Liberty Street. Officers believe the girl may have run away from home.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black shorts, and pink slippers.

Anyone with information should contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.