TAMPA, Fla. — People looking to lose weight to get healthier often turn to diet drinks, but a new study indicates the drinks may be putting them at risk for heart problems.

The study by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association found the high use of artificially sweetened beverages sharply increased the risk of strokes in postmenopausal women.

In women who drank a lot of the beverages and had no history of prior cardiovascular disease or diabetes, stroke risk increased two-fold, the study said.

The study followed thousands of women over an average of nearly 12 years.

The authors said the findings require more study, but "these new findings add to the potentially harmful association of consuming high quantities of (artificially sweetened drinks) with these health outcomes."

