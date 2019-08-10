LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Zorra was really old. She got around in a wheelchair, and she probably didn’t have a lot of time left -- but that’s no comfort to the South Florida woman who called this adorable 13-year-old husky-shepherd mix her family.

Wanda Ferrari told CBS Miami she’s heartbroken, and she’s determined to get justice for her precious pet. She calls it murder.

“The main thing now is that we need to get out there and look for this person," she said.

The person who stole her car on Oct. 3 either didn’t notice -- or didn’t care -- that the helpless dog was in the back. A call to 911 sparked an official search, and a local pet detective was hired, as well. Zorra's family offered a $2,000 reward.

The car was recovered on Tuesday, and Zorra was found dead inside.

Investigators have not said how Zorra died. They’re waiting for the results of a necropsy, according to CBS Miami.

Now, an animal rescue group is offering $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

