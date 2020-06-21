Discrimination charges filed against Ramsey County by 8 correctional officers of color

The charges allege the eight officers were barred by supervisors from guarding or even being on the same floor as Derek Chauvin when he was booked into the jail.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — An attorney representing eight Ramsey County correctional officers of color has filed discrimination charges with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights against Ramsey County.

The charges allege the eight officers were barred by supervisors from guarding or even being on the same floor as Derek Chauvin when he was booked into the jail they worked at on May 29. They claim their supervisor did this solely because of the color of their skin.

KARE 11 has obtained copies of the charges, filed Friday by attorney Bonnie Smith, who is representing all eight correctional officers.

In the charges, officers detail their accounts of the orders to "segregate" from white correctional officers because they could not be trusted to carry out their responsibilities professionally around a high profile inmate because of the color of their skin.

According to Smith, in one instance, one of the correctional officers of color was patting Chauvin down during the booking process when he was allegedly told by the superintendent not to escort Chauvin any further, which the officer found odd.

When the officer raised concern up the chain of command, he was allegedly told by the superintendent that because he and the other officers were people of color, they were a "liability" being anywhere near Chauvin, according to Smith.

In one of the charges, an officer says he and other officers of color "were, and continue to be, deeply humiliated, distressed, and negatively impacted by the segregation order. The order and Ramsey County's failure to adequately address it has caused a hostile work environment for officers of color at the Ramsey County Correctional Facility - Adult Detention Unit."

KARE 11 has reached out to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. We are still awaiting a comment.

The charges also say the jail superintendent confessed to making the order that day, but the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office later told the press that the rumors were not true.

According to Smith, the officers who filed complaints are African-American, Hispanic and Pacific-Islander-American.

Chris Hrapsky spoke with Smith briefly on the phone Saturday night. She told him "We've chosen to file with the Department of Human Rights, because we think they are the best venue to seek justice and accountability for my clients. It doesn't foreclose a lawsuit in the future."

Smith says the complaints will soon be served to Ramsey County and will automatically trigger an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which is already doing a sweeping investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd.