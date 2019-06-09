NASSAU, The Bahamas — Disney Cruise Line has dropped off food and water for people trying to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

This week, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy dropped off supplies at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from where they will be distributed to the Abaco Islands.

Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line, said the company has been watching the Bahamas with concerns and heartaches. He vowed Disney would stand with the Bahamian people, especially those in the Abacos and Grand Bahama.

The Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million to nonprofit relief agencies involved in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean sends ships full of food, water and generators to the Bahamas

“We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together," Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote in a statement.

Disney Cruise Line is not alone in its efforts to help the Bahamas. Carnival has pledged $2 million to Dorian relief. And, Norweigian has pledged $1 million.

Royal Caribbean is delivering 43,000 water bottles and 10,000 meals, along with generators and supplies to the affected areas. Royal Caribbean has committed $1 million to Dorian disaster relief. And, its partner in a joint venture in Freeport has donated another $100,000.

Additionally, Royal Carribean said it will match guest and employee donations to the Pan American Development Foundation up to $500,000. PADF has set up a page on its website specifically for those donations.

RELATED: Cruise lines pledge millions for Bahamas relief efforts

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter