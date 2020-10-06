Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park will reopen July 17

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Magical news for Disneyland fans!
The Magical Kingdom on Wednesday announced it will begin a phased reopening of Disneyland Resort, beginning July 9.
July 9, 2020
Downtown Disney District
July 17
Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park
July 23
Disney's Grand California Hotel & Spa, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel.
Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.
Disneyland Resort will release details about this new reservation system at a later date.
The reopening dates provided by Disneyland Resort are subject to state and local government approvals.