TAMPA, Fla — The 927th Air Refueling Wing sent their own doctors and nurses to New Jersey and the New York City area to assist in the medical response to COVID-19.

The wing made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, sharing video of these heroes boarding a U.S. Air Force plane. The group is made up of MacDill Reserve Citizen Airmen.

According to the post, the group will travel to Joint Base McGuire-Lakehurst in New Jersey, then will join other professionals at the Javitz Convention Center.

The group included 120 professionals, including doctors, nurses and respiratory specialists within the Air Force.

The group is set to be in New York by Tuesday.

This morning and with less than 24 hours' notice, doctors and nurses assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing boarded a C-130 at MacDill AFB, Fla., headed for Joint Base McGuire-Lakehurst, N.J. From there they will travel and join other medical professionals at the Javits Convention Center, NYC to combat COVID-19. This deployment is part of a larger mobilization package of more than 120 doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians Air Force Reserve units across the nation provided over the past 48 hours in support of COVID-19 response to take care of Americans.

