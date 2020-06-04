TAMPA, Fla — The 927th Air Refueling Wing sent their own doctors and nurses to New Jersey and the New York City area to assist in the medical response to COVID-19.
The wing made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, sharing video of these heroes boarding a U.S. Air Force plane. The group is made up of MacDill Reserve Citizen Airmen.
According to the post, the group will travel to Joint Base McGuire-Lakehurst in New Jersey, then will join other professionals at the Javitz Convention Center.
The group included 120 professionals, including doctors, nurses and respiratory specialists within the Air Force.
The group is set to be in New York by Tuesday.
