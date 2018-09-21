Newly released documents reveal a former Hillsborough County high school teacher accused of filming students had been doing it for nearly two years.

Mark William Ackett, 49, was a Bloomingdale Senior High School fashion design teacher when he secretly placed cameras in a changing room to record students, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the affidavit seeking a search warrant, on Sept. 11, a 17-year-old student went into a private changing room in the school's fashion design classroom to change her clothes. In the room, she found two cell phones with cameras concealed in boxes so only the camera lenses were showing. One of the phones was recording.

The assistant principal, Cheryl Rodriguez, recovered the phones, and school principal Susan Baricko met with Ackett. She said he admitted to owning the phones and recording several students changing.

The principal searched his desk and found three digital cameras and several USB memory devices.

After he was detained by deputies, Ackett said he had been recording students since January 2017.

Deputies seized the cameras, phones and memory devices, as well as CDs, DVDs, two laptops and a tablet.

A school spokeswoman said Ackett resigned after his arrest.

Ackett was charged with video voyeurism. The investigation is continuing.

