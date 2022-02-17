A Facebook post from the teen's mother says his organs will be donated to six people.

EASTMAN, Ga. — A Dodge County High School senior critically injured in a crash Tuesday that claimed the life of his younger brother has died.

According to Coroner Joe Smith, 18-year-old Cameron Powell died around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. A Facebook post from his mother says his organs will be donated to six people.

A GoFundMe page has been created to fund the funeral expenses of the two boys. You can find it here.

What we know

According to Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson, the accident happened around 5:15-5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Kate Parkerson Road in Chauncey.

Cameron and his 15-year-old brother, Ethan, were driving in a car when the rollover accident happened. Investigators don’t know what caused it yet.

The two brothers were airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Ethan was pronounced dead later in the day Tuesday.

Cameron was placed on life support with a head injury, and was taken off life support Thursday morning. He died shortly after.

Georgia State Patrol is assisting Dodge County in the accident investigation.