CLEARWATER, Fla — A 2-year-old dog named Biscuit is dead after being left in a hot car.

According to Clearwater police, Jeffrey Hazen has been living out of his car since moving to the area from Georgia five weeks ago, but he'd only gone to pick up his dog and his cat from Georgia on Dec. 27. He shared the pets with his late spouse.

On Dec. 30, police say he went to work at Morton Plant Hospital, leaving Biscuit along with the cat in his mini-compact, two-seater smart car.

Hazen reportedly left the car running with the windows up and the air-conditioning on; but by the time he came out of work after five hours to check on his pets, the car had stopped running and the mixed-breed medium-sized dog was dead, according to Clearwater police.

Temperatures reached the mid-70s Monday in Clearwater. The pets were in the car from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. before Hazen checked on them, according to an affidavit.

Police say when Hazen found his dog had died, he left him in the car and went back to work without reporting the dog's death to animal control or law enforcement. It was a hospital security worker who called police.

Clearwater officers called animal control who discovered that the cat was severely dehydrated.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 38-year-old told police that he didn't tell anyone about Biscuit dying because he "panicked and feared that he would get into trouble with work since he showed up late" that day.

Hazen is charged with one count of cruelty to animals and is being held on $5,000 bond at the Pinellas County Jail.

Animal Control took possession of the cat.

