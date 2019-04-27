The search and rescue team found the body of a man who went missing in Eatonville because the man's dog stayed near the body and barked until they were found, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said.

The man's wife call 911 Thursday morning saying her husband, their dog Daisy, and her husband's car were missing. The 64-year-old man often went hiking with his dog, the sheriff's office said, but did not leave a note saying where he was going.

Detectives pinged the man's cell phone which told them the phone was last used in the Alder Lake area. Mountain Detachment deputies and the Air Operations Unit searched the area and around 4:45 p.m. they found the man's missing vehicle.

About an hour later, a member of the search and rescue team heard a dog barking. He found the dog on a steep embankment above Marshall River. After reaching the dog, the missing man's body was found. Deputies believe he died after being injured during a fall.

Animal Control was able to return Daisy to her home.

"This was a very sad end to a tough search, but we are incredibly proud of our deputies and the volunteers efforts to find the missing man and return him to his family. Without the barking of his loyal companion Daisy, we never would have located the missing man. It was amazing," the Pierce County Sheriff's Office posted.