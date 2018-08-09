A dog is fighting for her life after she was set on fire by a woman who was trying to get revenge on her estranged husband, a local animal rescue says.

The Suncoast Animal League says Denali, a 55-pound American Staffordshire Terrier, is suffering from severe burns.

According to the league's Facebook page, Denali was one of eight dogs at a home in Pasco County in late August. The couple who lived in the house had broken up and the woman was moving out. Before she did, she trashed the house. officials said.

The woman placed Denali into a room apart from the other dogs and set a fire. The league said Denali appeared to be a special target of the woman's revenge.

The woman has been arrested on several charges, the league said.

Five of the dogs in the house suffered smoke inhalation, and after they recovered, they and another dog were placed with family and friends. The other two dogs, including Denali, were taken to Pasco County Animal Services. Officials there called for help with Denali's wounds when they proved to be too severe for them to treat.

Suncoast officials took Denali to Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners in Tampa for treatment. She has undergone several surgeries to remove necrotic skin

Suncoast officials have been giving regular updates on Denali on the group's Facebook page.

If you would like to contribute to Denali’s care, you can make an online, tax-deductible donation in her name via the league's PayPal account at www.SuncoastAnimalLeague.org.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

