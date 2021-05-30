The 3-year-old black lab named Achilles fell down the gorge around 5 p.m. He was stranded after the fall but was later rescued.

CASTILE, N.Y. — A dog suffered a broken leg and other injuries after it fell 150 to 200 feet down a gorge on Sunday at Letchworth State Park.

The 3-year-old black lab named Achilles fell down the gorge around 5 p.m. He was stranded after the fall, and the Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team got to work on the rescue.

Sgt. Phil Nesbitt, Officer James Marzec, and others from the team scaled the gorge wall to help rescue Achilles, who was then reunited with his owner.

Achilles was then transported to an emergency veterinarian for treatment on the broken leg and what were deemed minor injures by the New York State Park Police.