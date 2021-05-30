The dog was later reunited with his family after being found in New Jersey.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a happy ending for a woman in Lackawanna County after someone stole her SUV with her dog inside.

Julie Hughes says she was picking up food Saturday afternoon from a hotel in Scranton.

She left her car running with her 4-year-old Black Labradoodle, Remy, inside.

She says she saw a man jump in and drive off with her pup.

On Sunday afternoon, police called Hughes to tell her that Remy was found safe inside the Jeep Patriot in New Jersey, allegedly dumped by the thief.

Hughes was reunited with Remy at a state police barrack in New Jersey.