TAMPA, Fla. - Service dogs are best known for delivering those in their care from one point to another, but Ellie, who was waiting to board a flight at Tampa International Airport, had a delivery of her own.

The two-year-old Yellow Labrador gave birth to six boys and one girl.

Service dog gives birth at TIA gate 01 / 09 01 / 09

