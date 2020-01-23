ORLANDO, Fla. — Nineteen dogs were killed Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a dog breeder’s home in Orlando, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called around 5:15 a.m. to the lakefront home on Bay Lake Road.

WKMG in Orlando reports firefighters revived four adult dogs and rescued nine puppies. The labradoodle breeder also saved some dogs and was not injured in the fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to one room and likely caused by an air handler.

The dogs that survived are being taken to a veterinarian to be checked out.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter