LAKELAND, Fla — Polk County Clerk employees helped raise awareness of domestic violence by raising money for a domestic violence center.

Employees were able to make a donation -- and wear a purple shirt and jeans to work. The money will be sent to The Peace River Center which serves as a domestic violence center as well as a rape and recovery resource center.

They filled the courthouse steps with color as they posed for a group photo.

"More than 75,800 cases of domestic violence were reported in Florida in 2018, with my office alone seeing more than 4,000 injunctions filed. It is important to raise awareness of this ongoing issue so that the community can come together to provide assistance to victims and bring domestic violence to an end," said Clerk Stacy Butterfield.

The Polk County Clerk's office says its committed to providing a dependable support system and assistance to victims while working to end domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, reach out to the office at 863-534-4000.

You can find more resources and information -- including how you can help spread awareness -- on the clerk's website.

