SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A virtual challenge to donate to charities along the Suncoast raised more than $18 million in 24 hours.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County planned the 2020 Giving Challenge a year ago, but the charities that are benefiting could really use the money.
Many fundraisers had to be canceled due to social distancing during the pandemic.
For every dollar you donated up to $100, the Patterson Foundation matched it.
More than 58,000 donors gave to nearly 700 organizations through this fundraiser.
All Faiths Food Bank came out on top with the most donations, raising a total of $621,261.78
Meals on Wheels, Mote Marine Labatory, Florida Studio Theatre and the Cat Depot rounded out the top donations.
