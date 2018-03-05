CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police say three guys broke into a Clearwater home recently and one was captured pretty clearly on a camera.

It happened on San Mateo Street. The Ring doorbell caught a clear image of one of the suspects. When no one answered, they went around back and got in through another door.

Police say they got away with jewelry and other items.

If you know who any of the three suspects are, call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

