TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have made an arrest in connection with a double homicide on Halloween.

Tyrail Kendrick, 26, was arrested on Friday and is facing two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Tia Pittman and Stanley Peck.

Police responded to a home on West Walnut Street shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 31 after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the couple with gunshot wounds. Peck was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittman died at the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times says the couple just welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Kendrick is also charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.



