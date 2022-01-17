MLK Day parades return in-person across Tampa Bay

From Tampa to St. Pete, parade-goers said it’s important to remember the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

TAMPA, Fla. — Members of the Tampa Bay community gathered throughout the area Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Local in-person parades did not go on last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Parade-goers said they feel relieved to celebrate in-person once again with their families.

“It’s just beautiful to get together as a community and to enjoy this day,” Elisa Santos said.

Some parents like Santos said it’s an opportunity to teach their children about Black history and the contributions of the civil rights hero.

“We’re trying to mentor our grandkids to grow up with the same values that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had,” Saleah Black of Tampa said. “It’s important that they know their roots and how people marched to vote.”

In St. Petersburg, Mayor Ken Welch gave remarks following the city's parade. Welch is St. Pete's first Black mayor.

“It’s an exciting time, it’s a monumental time, but it’s a time that requires us to be really focused and intentional of building a path forward,” Welch said.

The Dream Big MLK parade in Downtown St. Petersburg began at 1st Avenue South complete with marching bands and performers.

In Tampa, floats and decorated vehicles also followed, starting at Cuscaden Park for the holiday. Meanwhile, the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs held a leadership breakfast with keynote speaker Rev. Emanuel Cleaver, II.