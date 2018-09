PHOENIX - Everyone knows you need two passengers when you're in the HOV lane during the hours of 6-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. The minimum fine for driving in the HOV lane without a passenger during those times is $400.

As it turns out, there are no bonus points for being creative in your attempts to skirt the rules. One driver was cited for a HOV lane violation when they decided to put an actual fake person in the passenger seat.

Busted! On Sept 7th, a trooper stopped a driver for an HOV Lane violation on the L-202 Red Mountain at Van Buren. Needless to say, the driver was issued a citation. Troopers cite over 4,000 HOV Lane violators annually. pic.twitter.com/mfCkz5eXrJ — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 13, 2018

Follow the traffic laws, people, don't be a dummy.

© 2018 KPNX