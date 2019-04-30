HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old Mulberry driver was killed Tuesday morning when he collided with a semi while trying to pass vehicles by driving in the opposite lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:40 a.m., Tyler Andrew White was driving a 2010 Ford Focus on U.S. 301 near Lenfred Drive. Troopers say he was passing vehicles by driving north in the southbound lanes.

He collided nearly head-on with a semi driven by a 45-year-old Lakeland man. White was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.

U.S. 301 was closed for more than six hours.

