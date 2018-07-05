BALTIMORE (WUSA9) A driver was transported to the hospital after hitting a Southwest plane while it was pulling into one of the gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport early Monday morning, the aircraft company said in statement.

Pickup truck at BWI crashed into the plane just after midnight



Passengers reported they were kept on the plane for about 2 hours



Southwest flight 6263, carrying 172 passengers, had just landed from Ft. Lauderdale for scheduled service when the crash happened. According to the statement, no injuries have been reported.

Following the crash, the passengers had to wait on the tarmac for two hours for BWI personnel to clear the scene.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.

