TAMPA, Fla. - A driver who bonded out of jail after his arrest for hitting and killing a mother while racing on Bayshore Boulevard was re-arrested on Friday following the baby's death.

Lillia Raubenolt was in a stroller being pushed by her mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt, who died on Wednesday as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

21-month-old Lillia died on Thursday.

Cameron Herrin, 18, and John Barrineau, 17, already faced charges for Jessica Raubenolt, death.

Barrineau, who remains in the Hillsborough County Jail, already had a second vehicular manslaughter charge added.

Given the additional charge, officers had to place Herrin in handcuffs again.

Tristan Herrin, a passenger in Herrin's 2018 Ford Mustang, was also charged with street racing. Florida law allows for passengers who knowingly rides in a racing vehicle to be charged.

Witnesses say the Mustang and the 2015 Nissan driven by Barrineau were side by side, and switched places and changed lanes at times.

Police say the Raubenolts were making a lawful crossing in a pedestrian ramp when they were struck.

