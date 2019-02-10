POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A new charge has been filed against the woman accused of posing as a nurse at a “Drop It Like It’s Hot” weight-loss clinic in Polk County.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the new charge against Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez is solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Lopez will have a first appearance hearing for this charge at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Lopez is the woman who was arrested in June 2018 for posing as a nurse at the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” weight-loss clinic on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

She has been in the Polk County Jail since Feb. 14 for charges related to the unlicensed practice of health care.

