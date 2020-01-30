ST PAUL, Minn. — Have you ever seen a duck play the drums?

The answer is probably no -- until now.

Meet Ben Afquack, a 10-month old duck taking on the music scene in St. Paul, Minn.

"Afquack" even has its own Instagram account, owner Derek Johnson said.

Johnson said he got his pet duck at a farm store almost a year ago.

He said the drumming by Ben just happened.

"He just does it even when he wants to be held, he just kicks his feet. We really wanted to try to have a social duck and have him be like more of a pet than a farm animal, you know. Instead of just having a goldfish with feathers, we wanted him to be kind of like a dog or something like that that we could go on adventures with and have fun," Johnson said.

