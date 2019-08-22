TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man crashed his car into a home Wednesday night.

Deputies say Marcelino Gomez, 24, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder on Paris Street West when he left the road, collided with a speed limit sign and chain-link fence and crashed into a concrete wall of a home on Yorkshire Road in Tampa.

Gomez was arrested and charged with DUI. Investigators say his blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

