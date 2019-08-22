TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man crashed his car into a home Wednesday night.
Deputies say Marcelino Gomez, 24, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder on Paris Street West when he left the road, collided with a speed limit sign and chain-link fence and crashed into a concrete wall of a home on Yorkshire Road in Tampa.
Gomez was arrested and charged with DUI. Investigators say his blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'God blessed me with a platform to speak.' Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later
- President Trump approves student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
- SCARY VIDEO: Rope snaps seconds before slingshot ride launches at Florida park
- 'Hero' neighbor shoots, kills man in domestic violence situation, sheriff says
- Few clues, Gulf Stream making search for missing firemen extremely difficult
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.