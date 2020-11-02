LOS ANGELES — Three-time NBA champion and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade is speaking openly about his personal life and family matters.

The baller made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about his upcoming ESPN documentary, “D. Wade: Life Unexpected.”

Wade, who is married to actress Gabrielle Union, spoke candidly about embracing his 12-year-old’s gender identity and educating himself on the LGBTQ+ community to provide Zaya the “opportunity to be her best self” and eventually be a voice for others.

Union revealed a personal moment between Wade and Zaya on her personal Twitter accountant.

“Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people,” Union wrote with a personal video of the father and child talking about “people living their truth”.

“They are afraid they will be judged. I will say don’t even think about that. Just be true to yourself, because what’s the point of being on this Earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not. It’s like you’re not even living as yourself. That’s like the dumbest concept to me. It’s just like, be true, and don’t care about the stereotypical way of doing things are,” Zaya said.

"Even when people are being mean, and even when people are getting hurt because they are trying to be themselves, even through that, you still want people to live their truth?” Wade chimed in.

“I know that it can get tough. Definitely, but I think you push through and be the best you especially more recently, it’s becoming more accepting….even through hard times, you just got to push through,” Zaya added.

Users immediately reacted on Twitter and “Zaya” began trending.

Atlanta performer and actress, Janelle Monae, who is openly a member of the LGBTQ community, shared her support.

“Hi Zaya !! Beautiful spirit . Beautiful words,” she wrote.

