Electronic Arts, known as EA, announced via Twitter Wednesday that the company will contribute $1 million to the victims of Sunday's mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

EA says the company is also working on starting a fund so that others can donate to the victims and their families, including the families of Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson.

EA will also host a Jacksonville Tribute Livestream Thursday, Sept. 6 as a way of "bringing the community together, uniting in play."

© 2018 WTLV