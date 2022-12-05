It happened on Wednesday afternoon, just over a mile away from Eagle's Landing High School where all the students attended.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three Eagle's Landing High School students were killed and two are in serious condition after a single-car accident on Wednesday afternoon, Henry County Police said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle in McDonough, just over a mile away from the school.

The Henry County coroner identified the students as 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens and a 15-year-old girl named Jordan Brown.

In a statement, Henry County Schools said they would have crisis response teams on campus Thursday to support any staff members or students who need to speak with someone.

"Our condolences go out to these students’ families during this extremely difficult time. We ask that everyone keep these families and this school community close in your thoughts," the statement read.

Dozens of students gathered around lunchtime outside where they released balloons in their memory.

The crash is still being investigated by police.

