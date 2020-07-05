Test results show literacy rate in Manatee County is not where it needs to be

The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County is giving away hundreds of free books to students. It's targeting the county's title one schools.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County is giving away hundreds of free books to students. It's targeting the county's title one schools.

What you don’t know, is this is part of a bigger mission to improve the literacy rate in Manatee County.

The book mobile is here!

“At the ELC we are thinking creatively outside of the box, recognizing that there is a need in our community to support young readers while schools and libraries are closed," Rachel Spivey said.

Spivey is the director of community educational initiatives for the Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Manatee County.

They're doing it drive-thru style and they've got books for all ages! They'll even try to match the book to the reader.

"We know from research that children really need to have a say in what they are reading so that they truly enjoy it,” Spivey said.

Kids were lighting up with big smiles as books were handed through the car window.

"When you see that kind of face, that makes our day,” Ana Rodriquez said.

Rodriquez is the deputy director of community educational initiatives for ELC. She says the reactions they get reminds her that what she’s doing matters.

“It's worth it to be here two hours under the sun,” Rodriquez said.

“Reading is huge at such a young age,” Spivey said. “Building literacy and language skills helps children be ready for kindergarten so that they enter school with a love of books ready to learn."



Right now, in Manatee County the literacy rate is not where they want it to be. Of all the kindergarten students in the county that were tested in 2019, only a little over half scored high enough to show that they are kindergarten ready.



And based on 2019 FSA scores, at the end of their third grade year only 51 percent of Manatee County students can read on grade level.

"We know that when children are read to or read frequently that it builds their vocabulary and it gives them increased interest in comprehension,” Spivey said.

ELC says it's critical to get a book in your kid's hands as young as possible.

Also, with a high population of Hispanics in Manatee County, they're handing out bilingual books.

“We really want to try to support families and connect them with resources so that they can become their child's first and best teacher, but that starts by having access to books,” Spivey said.

If you missed the book drive on Thursday, that's OK because you can catch ELC again next week. On Monday, members will be handing out books at Manatee Elementary School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

