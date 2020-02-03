TAMPA, Fla. — Early voting begins Monday in two Florida counties.

Polls open at 10 a.m. in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

The polls will remain open daily until 6 p.m.

Florida's primary is March 17.

Click here to find your polling place in Hillsborough County.

Click here to find your polling location in Polk County.

EARLY VOTING IN OTHER COUNTIES

March 5: Hardee

March 6: Hernando, Citrus

March 7: Highlands, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota

EARLY VOTING ENDS

March 14: Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota

March 15: Hillsborough, Pinellas

GENERAL VOTING INFORMATION

Below you'll find a guide to registering to vote, finding a polling place and where to find general information about the upcoming election in Florida.

