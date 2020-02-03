TAMPA, Fla. — Early voting begins Monday in two Florida counties.
Polls open at 10 a.m. in Hillsborough and Polk counties.
The polls will remain open daily until 6 p.m.
Florida's primary is March 17.
Click here to find your polling place in Hillsborough County.
Click here to find your polling location in Polk County.
EARLY VOTING IN OTHER COUNTIES
- March 5: Hardee
- March 6: Hernando, Citrus
- March 7: Highlands, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota
EARLY VOTING ENDS
- March 14: Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota
- March 15: Hillsborough, Pinellas
GENERAL VOTING INFORMATION
Below you'll find a guide to registering to vote, finding a polling place and where to find general information about the upcoming election in Florida.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida governor: 2 coronavirus cases 'presumptive positive' in the Tampa Bay area
- Pete Buttigieg ending Democratic presidential campaign
- Skyway 10K: Resilience, love in the air at 3rd annual race to benefit military families
- Here's how you can see the results of the Skyway 10K
- 2 now dead from coronavirus in Washington state
- Houses are frozen over near Lake Erie in New York due to cold temps, big waves
- Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter