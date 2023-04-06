Family, friends and church members came out to celebrate her life at a church in Corpus Christi, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 1923, 100-Years ago today, Edna Beaty was born.

Today the party for her was held at the Calvary First Baptist Church. Edna Beaty is the church's oldest living member. She was a LVN all her life and a beautician.

Family, friends and church members came out to celebrate her life and the pillar she has created in the community of Corpus Christi.

When asked how Edna feels turning 100, she explained, "the same way I felt when I was 90, 91, I don't feel no different. I have been waiting for this and they act like 100-year-old is some kind of thing, but I don't feel no different."

Beaty's daughter told 3NEWS that her mom, has over 150 grandkids who all love her and appreciate her.

"It's so amazing to see how far she's come. She's a good grandma, great grandma, mom, aunt, and great aunt. She's just been there for everybody," she said.

Of course, all of us at TV-3 are sending Ms. Edna Beaty a happy birthday. We wish you many more happy and healthy years ahead!

