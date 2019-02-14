FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two dozen students at a Fulton County school have been taken to local hospitals after eating snacks and candy on Valentine's Day.

Fulton County fire said they were called to Sandtown Middle School to assist the school with the incident. The school system later confirmed roughly 21 students complained of feeling ill. City of South Fulton Police said they helped escort the children who were having shortness of breath and showing signs of an allergic reaction.

Some of the students were taken to Hughes Spalding hospital and the others to Children's Hospital at Egleston where they are being evaluated by paramedics.

In a statement, the school system corrected incorrect information reported by WSB-TV.

"The school has not been evacuated or is on lockdown, despite incorrect media reports," the statement read.

At 2:080p.m., the TV station tweeted "WHAT WE KNOW:

- Sandtown Middle School in South Fulton evacuated

- School officials call it "an active scene at this time"

- NewsChopper 2 + @TyishaWSB + @DaveHWSB headed to scene"

They sent several tweets with the same information, sent a mobile push alert and went on live television with the information.

11Alive never reported these details.

11Alive is working to gather more information from officials. Check back for updates as they become available.