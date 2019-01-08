Consumers in Florida can buy many school supplies tax-free starting Friday.

Florida's tax-free weekend goes through Aug. 6.

Kayla Homsey is a long-time resident assistant at the University of South florida. She provided this advice on the five things every student should have for their dorm.

1. Proper Bedding: "A bed can be literally everything to a student. It can be that comfort. Definitely having a mattress pad," Homsey said.

2. A single-cup coffee machine like a Keurig. This one is self-explanatory!

3. A shower caddy: "That's going to save all of the time from collecting all of your stuff, bringing it over to your room and from your room."

4. Your favorite board game or video game: "That way when you have that board game or video game that you love, that's when you're gonna wanna show everybody like 'hey do you want to play this game together' and then that's how you bond with your group mate or that's how you bond with the people down the hall."

5. Finally, command hooks or painters tape to hang up all your favorite pics. "All of my pictures right here are hanging with painters tape. They're holding up great, they never damage the wall."

This is just a shortlist to get your new college student ready to settle right into dorm life and maybe you can worry just a little less.

