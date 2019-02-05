PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — As the school year comes to an end, have you taken the time to thank your child's teacher? Think about how much time they've invested in your child, 5 days a week, 8 hours a day.

It's easy to get caught up in the policies and politics of what's kids are learning, how it's being taught and more recently their safety and security.

But what about the teachers? Why do they choose this tough, sometimes thankless job?

Let's go into the classroom so you can see things from their perspective. I asked three big questions: What do you love about teaching? What do you wish all parents knew about your class? And what advice do you have for other teachers?

We start in Pasco County at R.B. Cox Elementary in Brenda Roberts' Pre-K classroom. She's been teaching for 41 years, even tried to retire, but a year later came back to doing what she loves.

We asked her, what do you love about teaching?

"It's my heart and these are my joys. I called them my garden," she said. "It's like gardening. It's something that you're doing, that you're creating. Something that you're giving that solid foundation to start out successfully. It is a love. It is a love, it is a love. It's not the pay at all."

We also asked her, what do you wish all parents knew?

"You are your child's first and far most important teacher," she said. "Whatever you're child sees you doing, that's what they want to do. I would like to see what I'm doing here being carried over. I'd like for parents to come out and volunteer and be involved. That's what I would like to see."

Last question: What advice do you have for other teachers?

"I would tell them to hang in there," she said. "Stick with it, because we need wonderful teachers. And these children need wonderful teachers."

Brenda says so much has changed over the years. There's a lot more paperwork, but one thing has remained the same. The love she has for her students and her school family.

