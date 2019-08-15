AC problems plague schools as students head back to class

Hillsborough County Public Schools have been dealing with AC problems for years, and those didn’t stop on the first day of school.

One elementary school teacher said the entire building was hot, while another person said people were "melting."

"The air conditioner in the cafeteria and teacher's lounge is not working. It is very hot and uncomfortable," one repair request said.

There's a backlog of AC repair and replacement requests that have accumulated over time. The district says a lack of funding contributed to the current state of affairs.

"Thanks to taxpayers, there is now a steady stream of funds to fix the aging AC systems and make classrooms comfortable for students and staff," a Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson told 10News.

It will now take years to fix all the AC problems. In the next decade, a total of 203 A/C systems will be replaced.

On Friday, Highlands County school leaders told 10News they had some isolated AC issues, including a problem with one room at Sebring Middle School. Mechanics were working on that issue.

Citrus County told us its schools had no major issues to date.

