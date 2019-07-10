SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says there will be an added presence of law enforcement at a Spring Hill middle school Monday following two separate rumors of threats against the school.

Deputies first say the resource officer at Fox Chapel Middle School was told about a student being overheard making statements that "caused concern" during a class Friday.

After an investigation and conversation with the student, the deputy said the student claimed the statement was probably taken out of context. He added he had no intent to do any harm to anyone on campus.

Deputies say they searched his home, where his parents were cooperative and no suspicious items or weapons were found.

The first threat was deemed not credible.

The second threat which was investigated happened Sunday when deputies say they received information about a social media post about not going to school on Monday in case of "some type of violence."

After investigating, deputies say the post was a result of the Friday incident and responded to the same student's house to search it.

Nothing was found to indicate an "act of violence" and even though deputies believe the incidents are related, they say there is no credible threat against the middle school.

Extra law enforcement is expected at the school, however, in "an abundance of caution," according to deputies.

