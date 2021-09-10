Program gives Manatee County students virtual access to reading materials

Students just need to show their student ID cards to have access to a million books and more than 2,000 periodicals and 150 newspapers.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's time to start reading!

More than 50,000 public-school students will now have access to a million books, with more than 2,000 periodicals and 150 newspapers to read from, the Manatee County School District announced in a news release.

All students need to do is show their student ID cards. This is possible through the All-Access Pass program.

This new partnership between the school district and Public Library System is another "community-wide step toward enhancing reading and learning opportunities for the young families of Manatee County," according to school leaders.

Merrimack College explained that student literacy impacts young minds in different ways:

Self Esteem

The sooner students develop reading skills, the more confidence they have when speaking and writing, according to the college. Students who read more will naturally be asked to answer more questions which is a confidence booster for them.

Improved Concentration

Merrimack College also says reading helps the students have higher levels of focus and concentration that force the reader to sort things out in their own mind.

Critical and Analytical Thinking Skills

Students can develop better critical and analytical skills, basically being able to solve a mystery in their own head before the books reveal it, the college said.

Stronger Memory Skills

Memory retention skills are strengthened in young students as well, according to the college. Being able to remember characters, the setting and the past actions will help build and perfect this tool for them.

Expanded Vocabulary

Merrimack College explains how readers take less time searching for the "right words to say" because they have a larger vocabulary. These words that are learned will make their way into everyday life speech.

Having access to reading materials is important for young students to develop basic reading and writing skills all in all.