Students can get back-to-school ready with physicals in Pinellas County

Starting Tuesday, you can set up an appointment at three locations in Pinellas County.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Florida Board of Education ordered all public and charter schools to reopen their buildings at least five days a week this fall, unless there are health or executive orders issued to the contrary.

This means all students have the opportunity to choose the option of traditional learning. Many districts still plan to offer virtual learning options for students and families as well.

Now that students are allowed to return to the classroom, it is the perfect time to get a back-to-school check-up. Starting today, parents can schedule appointments for their students at three locations in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says it's offering its annual summer Back to School clinic services for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the clinic.

The check-ups are free, but you need to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be made starting July 7 through August 11. Call 727-249-7591 anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up an appointment. A parent or guardian will need to bring the student's immunization and medical records to the appointment and must be present for the student to get their check-up.

Appointments can be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Locations are at the following three school-based health clinics:

Pinellas Park High School: 6305 118th Ave N., Largo, FL 33773

Gibbs High School: 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Boca Ciega High School: 924 58th St. S., Gulfport, FL 33707

For your safety, the staff at the clinics will be taking the following precautions:

Everyone entering will be asked screening questions

One adult per family may enter, unless two or more children are younger than 12

Each person—child and adult-- must have a face covering