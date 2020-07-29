Survey shows most parents on Manatee, Sarasota counties want students to return to the classroom

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the decision for going back to school hard for many parents.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deciding what to do for students this fall as far as returning to classrooms has been a hard choice for parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data gathered by our news partners WWSB, more than half the parents surveyed on Sarasota and Manatee counites want students to return to in-person classes this fall.

Out of the 24,355 responses given to the Sarasota County School District from parents, 67 percent of parents picked option 1, to have their child return in person. The next most popular choice was option 2, with 26 percent of parents saying they would like their child to be enrolled full-time remotely at his/her school. Lastly, seven percent of parents picked option 3: to enroll their students in Sarasota Virtual School.

District representatives told WWSB there are about 43,900 students in Sarasota County.

The Manatee County School District broke down the response by the school. You can see how parents are different schools voted here.

Sarasota County schools are scheduled to start on August 24.

School in Manatee County is set to start Monday, August 17.

What other people are reading right now: